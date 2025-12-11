EIA updates oil production outlook for Kazakhstan
Photo: EIA
In its latest outlook, the agency has slightly reduced its oil production forecast for Kazakhstan by 0.01 mb/d. For the fourth quarter of the year, average production is projected at 2.13 mb/d. The forecast for 2026 is also lowered to 2.20 mb/d, down from 2.21 mb/d in November.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy