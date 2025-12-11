EIA updates oil production outlook for Kazakhstan

Photo: EIA

In its latest outlook, the agency has slightly reduced its oil production forecast for Kazakhstan by 0.01 mb/d. For the fourth quarter of the year, average production is projected at 2.13 mb/d. The forecast for 2026 is also lowered to 2.20 mb/d, down from 2.21 mb/d in November.

