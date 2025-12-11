Azerbaijan elected to UN commissions on population and social development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 10, 2025, at the UN elections in New York, the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development (CPD) for 2026–2030 and the Commission on Social Development (CSD) for 2025–2029, Trend reports.

Both commissions are functional organs of ECOSOC, the UN’s principal body on economic and social affairs. Azerbaijan is also currently serving as a member of ECOSOC for the 2025–2027 term.

The Commission on Population and Development addresses international approaches to demographic change, migration, urbanization, and sustainable development. The Commission on Social Development focuses on social policy, social protection systems, the rights of vulnerable groups, and improving living standards.

Azerbaijan’s participation in these commissions is expected to advance national priorities in social protection reform, innovation in public services, poverty eradication, and improving citizens’ well-being on the international stage, while also strengthening cooperation with the UN.