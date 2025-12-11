Azerbaijan, Iraq hold second consular consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. On December 8, 2025, the second consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq were held in Baghdad, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, head of the consular department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Iraqi delegation was led by Falah Abdulhassan, head of the consular department of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for developing Azerbaijani-Iraqi consular cooperation, including visa facilitation for citizens of both countries. They also addressed protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms, providing consular assistance, and improving the bilateral legal framework in this area.

The delegations exchanged views on innovations in consular activities and highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in migration, internal affairs, justice, legal assistance, and other related fields.