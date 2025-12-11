Azerbaijan estimates its industrial production performance in 11M2025
Azerbaijan's industrial production reached 57.5 billion manat ($33.8 billion) from January to November 2025, a 1.1% decline from last year. The oil and gas sector dropped by 2.1%, while the non-oil sector grew by 4.8%. The mining sector led with 60.6% of total production.
