Tatneft branch in Turkmenistan bids tender for rental of drilling fluid treatment unit

Companies wishing to participate must submit a sealed, signed application on official letterhead addressed to the branch director, indicating the participant’s full name, legal status, country of registration, and company details. Applications from offshore-registered firms will not be accepted. The technical specification will be sent to the address provided.

