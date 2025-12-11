Manufacturing activity in Kyrgyzstan picks up in first three quarters
Photo: State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan
Inventory rose 14%, and manufactured goods for resale rose 13%. Basic metals and fabricated metal products, rubber and plastic products, and coke and refined petroleum production drove growth, resulting in outputs of 4.8 billion soms ($55.1 million), 2.3 billion ($26.6 million), and 1.8 billion ($20.5 million) and growth rates of 7%, 22%, and 24%, respectively.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy