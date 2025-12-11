Iran augments aluminum production in 8M2025

Aluminum ingot production by four Iranian companies rose 3% to 411,351 tons in the first eight months of 2025. Southern Aluminum led with 173,108 tons, followed by Iranian Aluminum (114,011 tons) and Al-Mahdi Aluminum (103,922 tons). Iran Alumina also produced 155,410 tons of aluminum powder and 665,189 tons of bauxite.

