Iran augments aluminum production in 8M2025
Aluminum ingot production by four Iranian companies rose 3% to 411,351 tons in the first eight months of 2025. Southern Aluminum led with 173,108 tons, followed by Iranian Aluminum (114,011 tons) and Al-Mahdi Aluminum (103,922 tons). Iran Alumina also produced 155,410 tons of aluminum powder and 665,189 tons of bauxite.
