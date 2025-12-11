TURKPA secretary general meets OTS executive director in Budapest (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. As part of an official visit to Hungary, a delegation led by TURKPA Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan met in Budapest with Ambassador Balazs Hendrich, Executive Director of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between TURKPA member states and the OTS, harmonizing legislative frameworks, ratifying OTS decisions in national parliaments, and planning conferences, seminars, and panel discussions in 2026 under the Central Corridor initiative and the OTS’s Gabala Declaration.

Discussions also emphasized short-term internship programs, experience exchange between TURKPA diplomatic staff and the OTS European Mission, and strengthening collaboration to implement political decisions and declarations of participating countries.

Ambassador Ramil Hasan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the importance of strategic cooperation among Turkic states, proposing active participation of the Budapest OTS delegation in TURKPA activities. Ambassador Balazs Hendrich reaffirmed the “open door” principle, stressing the significance of working together to achieve the long-term goals of the “Turkish World Vision 2040” and promoting exchange and cooperation programs in the energy sector.

The meeting was attended by TURKPA Deputy Secretaries General Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali, Commission Secretary Ainura Abutalivova, Head of the Protocol Service Yadigar Mamedov, and Budapest Office Project Coordinator Ali Kiliçarslan.