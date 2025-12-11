Azerbaijani boxers reach semi-finals at Men’s World Boxing Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Men’s World Boxing Championships are underway in Dubai, UAE, Trend reports.

Following the latest day of competition, three members of the Azerbaijani national team advanced to the semi-finals.

Subkhan Mamedov (48 kg) confidently defeated Uzbekistan’s Shodiyorzhon Melikuziev to secure his place among the top four.

In the 92 kg weight category, Mahammad Abdullaev overcame Turkmen boxer Dovlat Islamov to reach the semi-finals.

Also in the 92 kg category, Alfonso Dominguez defeated Moldova’s Andrei Zaplitnyi, marking the team’s third victory of the day and keeping Azerbaijan firmly in the medal race.

The World Championships will conclude on December 13.