Iranian Saipa company's passenger car production declines in 8M2025
Passenger car production at Iran Saipa dropped by 36.7% to 143,211 units from March 21 through November 21, 2025, compared to the same period last year. The production included 80,300 X200 models, 21,200 Shahin cars, 8,000 Changan, 22,600 Pikap 151, and 2,050 Toyota cars.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy