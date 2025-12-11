Georgia's electricity generation faces minor setback in 2024

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Georgia’s electricity production fell by 1.1% in 2024 compared to the previous year, totaling 14.23 billion kilowatt-hours.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics shows mixed trends across the country’s energy sector.

Crude oil production decreased by 8%, totaling 35,800 tons, while coal extraction saw a notable increase of 20.1%, reaching 177,800 tons. Natural gas production also experienced a slight decline of 3%, amounting to 15.9 million cubic meters.

Firewood, classified as a biofuel, saw a decrease of 7.2%, with production falling to 1.03 million cubic meters.

In terms of overall energy production, electricity remained the dominant source, comprising 77.4% of total domestic energy output, measured in thousand tons of oil equivalent. Biofuels and waste, primarily in the form of firewood, accounted for 12.3%, with other energy sources contributing the remaining share.

Hydropower plants (HPPs) contribute over 70% of Georgia’s total electricity generation. However, to compensate for fluctuations in output, particularly during low-water periods, the country relies heavily on thermal power plants (TPPs) and imports. In 2024, despite a decline in overall production, Georgia’s installed electricity capacity reached approximately 4,700 megawatts (MW), although actual output varied significantly.

Additionally, the 20.1% increase in coal extraction indicates a strategic shift towards greater use of domestic thermal generation, aimed at offsetting the reduced output from hydropower sources.