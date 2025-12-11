Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 11, Trend reports via CBA.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate for one euro was 1.9874 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0399 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1662 manat.