Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for December 11, Trend reports via CBA.
The official exchange rate of the US dollar to the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.
The exchange rate for one euro was 1.9874 manat, one Turkish lira was 0.0399 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.1662 manat.
|
Currencies
|
Code
|
Exchange rate
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1.9874
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1284
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0.5745
|
1 Bulgarian Lev
|
BGN
|
1.0155
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
0.4629
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0.1154
|
1 Czech koruna
|
CZK
|
0.0819
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0.2407
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0.2661
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0.6304
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0.2185
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0.0188
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2.2728
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0.1833
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2.1265
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0.528
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1.2305
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5.5403
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0.3279
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
0.4664
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0.0195
|
100 Hungarian forints
|
HUF
|
0.519
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0.1004
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0.168
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0141
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
0.6031
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4698
|
1 Romanian leu
|
RON
|
0.3904
|
100 Russian rubles
|
RUB
|
2.1662
|
1 Serbian dinar
|
RSD
|
0.0168
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.3133
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
0.453
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.3158
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0.0399
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0.0401
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1.0908
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
0.9855
|
ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of gold
|
XAU
|
7163.503
|
ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of silver
|
XAG
|
105.2548
|
ISO 4217 currency code for one troy ounce of platinum
|
XPT
|
2830.092
|
ISO 4217 code for a troy ounce of palladium
|
XPD
|
2510.11