Current level of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations source of satisfaction - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 11 December 2025 10:07 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The current level of development of Azerbaijan–Kenya relations is a source of satisfaction, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his congratulatory letter to President of Kenya William Samoei Ruto on the occasion of his country’s national holiday – Independence Day, Trend reports.

"We attach great importance to the growth of our interstate relations, which possess significant potential, and to the expansion of our cooperation in various fields, particularly energy, agriculture, industry, and others.

I fondly recall our meeting in New York in September, which took place in an atmosphere of sincerity and mutual trust. I am confident that, in the interests of our peoples and by leveraging existing opportunities, we will succeed in strengthening our friendly ties and deepening our mutually beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally through our joint efforts,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

