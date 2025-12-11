ING predicts modest adjustment for Uzbek soum despite market concerns

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. The Dutch ING Group reports that although financial markets expect a sharp depreciation of the Uzbek soum after an atypical strengthening in 2025 caused by rising gold prices, the currency's value will only change slightly, by about 2%, Trend reports.

ING informs that the combination of a favorable global gold price environment, credible fiscal consolidation efforts, and ongoing initiatives to enhance the attractiveness of foreign investment inflows will serve to shield Uzbekistan from external economic shocks.

According to the organization, these factors are expected to mitigate exchange rate volatility, preventing the sharp currency fluctuations that many market participants anticipate.

ING Group (Internationale Nederlanden Groep), headquartered in Amsterdam, is a prominent global provider of retail and wholesale banking, investment, and insurance services. The company offers a wide range of products, including savings, loans, investments, and mortgages, aimed at fostering financial development while also advancing environmental and social objectives.