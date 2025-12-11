Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss co-op in agriculture, food industry, healthcare (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ On December 10, members of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Interparliamentary Relations Working Group of the Azerbaijani Parliament convened with Edgars Skuja, the Ambassador of Latvia to Azerbaijan, to discuss the advancement of bilateral relations across key sectors, Trend reports.

The meeting aimed to familiarize the Ambassador with the newly established friendship group, following the recent parliamentary elections.

During the discussions, the participants engaged in comprehensive talks on the further development of bilateral relations. They exchanged perspectives on continuing the sharing of expertise between the two countries in agriculture, the food industry, and healthcare, as well as on increasing mutual visits and enhancing cooperation in these sectors.

Kamran Bayramov, the head of the working group, emphasized that the years 2024 and 2025 have been particularly notable for the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

He highlighted that 2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, a milestone celebrated through a series of political, economic, and humanitarian events, as well as reciprocal visits.

The meeting underscored the notable rise in reciprocal visits this year, which have played a pivotal role in advancing bilateral relations.

In May 2025, the Minister of Agriculture of Latvia visited Azerbaijan to participate in exhibitions focused on agriculture and the food industry. Subsequently, in August, the Latvian Minister of Health traveled to Azerbaijan, attended a gastroenterology congress, and engaged with members of the Friendship Group in the Azerbaijani Parliament. Just days prior, a delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health, Teymur Musayev, conducted a working visit to Latvia, where a series of high-level meetings took place, culminating in the signing of a Cooperation Agreement between the Ministries of Health of both countries in the field of healthcare and medical science.

The discussions also emphasized the strengthening of interparliamentary cooperation. Both sides highlighted the expansion of ties between the Azerbaijani Parliament and Latvia's Saeima, the organization of reciprocal visits, and the importance of mutual support for each other’s positions on international platforms.

The Latvian ambassador was also briefed comprehensively on key developments in Azerbaijan and the broader region. This included Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to advance the peace agenda with Armenia, the outcomes of the Washington Summit, the ongoing reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, and the implementation of the “Great Return” State Program. The political, economic, and humanitarian significance of establishing lasting peace in the region was also underscored during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by members of the Azerbaijan–Latvia Interparliamentary Relations Working Group, including MPs Sevil Mikayılova, Elchin Mirzabeyli, Azer Allahveranov, Mahir Suleymanli, Malik Hasanov, Aydin Huseynov, as well as other officials.