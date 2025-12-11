Iran, Kazakhstan set to strengthen trade ties with new roadmap, Pezeshkian says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Iran and Kazakhstan’s newly implemented roadmap aims to elevate trade between the two nations to $3 billion, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian highlighted that, while trade between Iran and Kazakhstan has already surged by 40%, significant untapped potential remains for deepening economic cooperation. He expressed optimism that both countries will seize opportunities within the private sector to further strengthen their bilateral ties.

The Iranian president also underscored the strategic importance of Iran’s relations with its neighboring countries, noting that Tehran and Astana share close and coordinated positions on a wide range of regional and international issues. "The two nations collaborate across political, economic, and cultural spheres," Pezeshkian remarked.

Furthermore, he emphasized the strong foundations of cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan within key international organizations, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as among the nations of the Caspian Sea. Expanding and deepening these connections remains a central priority for both countries.

Pezeshkian also highlighted that resolving issues related to banking relations is crucial for advancing bilateral ties. Full implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU will further enhance trade and economic relations between Tehran and Astana. He noted that all relevant institutions are capable of ensuring the agreement’s complete execution.

The Iranian president arrived in Kazakhstan yesterday for an official visit.