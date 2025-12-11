Kazakhstan proposes to host IV Caspian Economic Forum in next two years

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan proposes to host the IV Caspian Economic Forum in the next two years, Trend reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made this statement during the Kazakhstan-Iran Business Forum in Astana.

Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan plans to participate in the VII Caspian Summit in Tehran next year.

“These events offer broad opportunities for a comprehensive discussion of issues related to the Caspian Sea and the development of effective solutions. We invite our Iranian colleagues to actively participate in these initiatives,” said the President of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev stated that the future of the Caspian Sea has become one of the hot-button issues requiring immediate action. The dropping sea levels are already making waves in both the ecology and the economy of the region.

According to the president, solving this shared problem is only possible through the consolidation of efforts from all five Caspian states. It is also important to actively involve international organizations and financial institutions in this process. He noted that Kazakhstan is proposing the establishment of a Center for Water Issues.

“In this regard, to preserve the water resources of the Caspian Sea, an intergovernmental program needs to be adopted, and joint measures must be implemented,” the president concluded.

The Kazakhstan–Iran 2025 business forum occurred on December 10–11, 2025, in Astana. The business forum sought to enhance commercial relationships, cultivate export and import capabilities, and initiate collaborative projects in critical economic sectors.

The forum program encompassed B2B meetings with Iranian and Kazakh enterprises, presentations on investment prospects, negotiations regarding trade, logistics, and industrial collaboration, and discussions on joint initiatives in the agro-industrial sector, mechanical engineering, the chemical industry, construction, and pharmaceuticals. The event functioned as a venue for formalizing agreements, sharing experiences, and forging direct collaborations between enterprises in the two nations.

