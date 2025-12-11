Azerbaijan’s Border Service chief meets with Bahraini Interior minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Colonel General Elchin Guliyev, head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Bahraini Interior Minister Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa during the “Mara’ee 2025” event, Trend reports via the service.

The dialogues were centered on enhancing bilateral synergies, probing avenues for collaborative engagement, and facilitating the exchange of insights and experiential knowledge in domains of shared relevance.

The 8th iteration of the Bahrain Animal and Agriculture Production Show (Mara’ee 2025) is scheduled to take place from December 9 through 13 at the Bahrain International Endurance Village. This event represents the preeminent exhibition in the region, functioning as a crucial nexus for propelling the Kingdom’s strategic initiatives in sustainable agriculture and food security enhancement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel