Azerbaijani Prime Minister visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on the Alley of Honor today, paid tribute to his memory, and laid a wreath at the monument.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.