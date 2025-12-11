Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijani Prime Minister visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 December 2025 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani Prime Minister visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Prime Minister Ali Asadov visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on the Alley of Honor today, paid tribute to his memory, and laid a wreath at the monument.

December 12th is the annual Memorial Day for Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, marking the anniversary of his death in 2003, a day where Azerbaijanis honor his pivotal role in establishing the nation's statehood, stability, and development through ceremonies, tributes, and laying flowers at his memorial in Baku's Alley of Honors.

Latest

Latest

Read more