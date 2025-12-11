Azerbaijani PM meets with Georgian counterpart in Turkmenistan

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, held an official meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze on December 11 as part of his working visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the source, Asadov conveyed greetings from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the Georgian side.

Kobakhidze expressed his gratitude for President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the head of the Azerbaijani state.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the development of the Azerbaijani-Georgian strategic partnership across trade and economic relations, investment, transport and transit, oil and gas, green energy, humanitarian initiatives, and other areas.

The meeting drew special attention to pressing issues on the agenda of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Turkmenistan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality in 2025, culminating on December 12 (Neutrality Day), which coincides with the UN-declared "International Year of Peace and Trust." This milestone marks three decades since the UN recognized its status on December 12, 1995, celebrated with international forums in Ashgabat.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel