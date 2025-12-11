Iran keen to develop relations with Kazakhstan – Iranian expert (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Kazakhstan at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart and the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries show Iran's interest in developing relations with Kazakhstan, former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, expert Mohsen Pakayin told Trend.

According to him, Iran considers the development of relations with neighboring countries as a priority for the government. In this regard, the visit of the Iranian president to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is important.

Pakayin said that with the implementation of this visit, Iran's economic relations with Kazakhstan in various fields, including energy, trade, cargo transportation, and tourism, will further develop.

The former ambassador noted that Iran and Kazakhstan are in the catbird seat for fruitful collaboration in the energy sector, cargo transportation, tourism, trade, agriculture, banking, and other areas. Efforts are being made to further develop relations between the private sectors of the two countries.

"Considering that both countries are Caspian littoral states, the Iranian president's visit to Kazakhstan can create favorable conditions for strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation. This itself can be evaluated within the framework of the current government's regional diplomacy and neighborhood policy," he noted.

Pakayin added that in general, strengthening Iran's relations with the countries of Central Asia and the Caucasus can open up new opportunities for mutual economic and cultural understandings. The visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi to Azerbaijan is also evaluated in this direction. Iran can pursue common interests by strengthening relations with neighboring countries, especially Kazakhstan.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Kazakhstan on December 10.

