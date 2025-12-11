Chinese firm explores opportunities in Kazakhstan's energy modernization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakh authorities are in talks with Chinese company Zhongyoung Power (Yunxi) Group Co. about potential investment in the modernization of Kazakhstan's energy infrastructure, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aliбек Kuantyrov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazakh Invest Madiyar Sultanbek, and Zhongyoung Power’s CEO Li Tianzhang.

The Chinese company has expressed interest in participating in Kazakhstan's national project focused on the modernization of energy and utility infrastructure, which encompasses a wide array of facilities in need of renovation and upgrades.

Li highlighted that Zhongyoung Power is open to various investment models, including public-private partnerships (PPPs) and return-on-investment schemes through tariff mechanisms, which align with international standards in infrastructure financing. He further noted the company’s intention to source some of the necessary equipment locally, such as transformers and other components, from Kazakh manufacturers."

The discussions also explored potential involvement in the modernization of substations, the replacement of outdated equipment, the construction of new transformer facilities, and the implementation of advanced solutions for medium- and high-voltage networks.

Meanwhile, Kuantyrov highlighted that energy sector modernization is a strategic priority for Kazakhstan, requiring reliable technological partners with international experience. He suggested that PPPs and tariff mechanisms could be integrated into existing legal frameworks, provided they meet industry standards.

Additionally, he proposed that Zhongyoung Power consider localizing some of its manufacturing operations in Kazakhstan, given the potential for cooperation with local enterprises on long-term energy projects.

The parties agreed to continue discussions on collaboration options, including assessing the localization of production and the technical parameters of the projects. A separate meeting with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has been arranged for the Chinese delegation to review industry requirements, infrastructure needs, and potential areas of cooperation in the energy sector.

According to Kazakh Invest, Zhongyoung Power is one of China's largest companies in the production of power transformers and comprehensive energy solutions.