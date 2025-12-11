Kapital Bank сontinues cybersecurity training initiatives

As part of the “Stop, think, verify” campaign, Kapital Bank continues to conduct educational training sessions on cybersecurity and fraud prevention. Following visits to universities in Ganja, bank representatives recently visited the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ASPU).

The training, organized for the university’s academic staff, was opened by ASPU’s Vice-Rector for Social and Humanitarian Affairs, Professor Fikret Rzayev. In his speech, he emphasized the importance of digital security and noted that such initiatives play a key role in increasing staff awareness.

Next, Nasib Suleymanov, Head of Kapital Bank’s Fraud and Digital Operations Investigation Department, spoke about the most common forms of cyber fraud and highlighted critical points that require attention during everyday operations. Emil Gasimov, Deputy Director of the Bank’s Security Department, informed participants about the recent increase in fraudulent activities, the risks users face, and the preventive security measures implemented by Kapital Bank.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, during which bank representatives provided detailed answers to all participant questions.

In addition to the security measures implemented by financial institutions, it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant against cyber fraud, protect their personal accounts, and avoid sharing their personal data or bank cards with others. The 16-digit PAN number on the front of the card, the 3-digit CVV code on the back, and the 4-digit OTP sent to the cardholder’s mobile number belong exclusively to the cardholder and must never be shared with anyone. It is important to remember that no bank employee will ever contact a customer from a social media account or a foreign phone number. Verifying whether someone calling on behalf of Kapital Bank is indeed a bank employee is very simple. Customers may request the caller to send a confirmation message verifying their identity as a bank representative. If the person truly works for the bank, the customer will receive a notification in the Birbank mobile application confirming this. The notification states: “Dear Birbank user, we confirm that the person offering you the bank product is an employee of our bank. Thank you for trusting us.”

