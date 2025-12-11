Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Next wave of ex-IDPs heads to Shushakand, Badara, and Ballija in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 December 2025 12:42 (UTC +04:00)
Next wave of ex-IDPs heads to Shushakand, Badara, and Ballija in Azerbaijan's Khojaly (PHOTO)

Aslan Mammadli
Aslan Mammadli
KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ The next phase of Azerbaijan's resettlement process has been carried out in the villages of Shushakend, Badara, and Ballija in the Khojaly District, Trend’s regional correspondent reports.

This phase facilitated the permanent return of 14 families (51 people) to Shushakend, 6 families (18 people) to Badara, and 9 families (38 people) to Ballija.

Upon completion of this phase, a total of 341 individuals from 93 families have resettled in Shushakend, 1,054 individuals from 237 families have returned to Ballija, and 154 individuals from 43 families have made their way back to Badara.

The Great Return refers to several things, most prominently Azerbaijan's state program to resettle displaced people to the Karabakh region after its liberation, focusing on reconstruction, economic development, and reintegration.

