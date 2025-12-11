Iran unveils exports flow via East Azerbaijan Province customs in 8M2025
Exports through Iran’s East Azerbaijan province customs reached more than $1 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, with major shipments going to Türkiye, Armenia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Georgia.
