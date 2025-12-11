Uzbekistan and Paraguay strengthen ties with landmark deals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 11. Following negotiations held in Tashkent, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Paraguay Santiago Peña signed a Joint Statement, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

In a significant ceremony attended by both leaders, a Protocol was signed marking the completion of bilateral negotiations on market access as part of Uzbekistan’s ongoing accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO). Alongside this, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed to establish an interministerial framework for regular political consultations between the two countries.

Earlier, Azizbek Urunov, the Special Representative of the President of Uzbekistan for WTO matters, noted that, following recent progress, only Chinese Taipei remains for Uzbekistan to conclude its remaining bilateral negotiations.

Furthermore, at the 11th meeting of the Working Party on Uzbekistan’s WTO accession, the country successfully signed market access protocols with Canada and Panama, advancing its integration into the global trade system.