Azerbaijan to develop projects to improve regulatory legal framework on forensic analyses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The regulatory legal architecture governing forensic examination will undergo enhancements, integrating contemporary challenges, global paradigms, cutting-edge international methodologies, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the Concept for the Development of the Forensic Science Sector in Azerbaijan for 2026-2030 approved by the decree from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

It's planned to study progressive practices to improve the normative legal framework in the field of forensic expertise, to prepare, agree on, and submit projects on improving the normative legal framework in the field of forensic expertise, taking into account advanced practices as well as local characteristics and existing needs, and to enhance the jurisprudential framework governing forensic expertise operations through the enactment of novel normative legal instruments within the domain of forensic analysis.

