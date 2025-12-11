Iranian Solico Group set to unveil dairy plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Iranian company Solico Group will build a dairy plant in Kazakhstan with a production capacity of 200,000 tons per year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-Iran Business Forum in Astana, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

President Tokayev further highlighted that Kourosh Food Industry, another prominent Iranian company, has expressed a keen interest in entering the Kazakh market. The company intends to establish production facilities for vegetable oil and poultry farming in Kazakhstan.

“We are committed to enhancing collaboration within the agricultural sector,” Tokayev remarked.

Moreover, the President underscored that Iran remains one of the primary importers of Kazakh grain. Last year, trade turnover in the agribusiness sector reached $220 million, and in the first ten months of this year, grain sales alone amounted to $280 million.

“I would like to reiterate that Kazakhstan is always open to fostering partnerships. I extend an invitation to Iranian entrepreneurs to invest in joint projects and set up modern production facilities within Kazakhstan,” Tokayev added.