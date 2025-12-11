Azerbaijan approves Forensic Medical Examination Development Concept for 2026–2030 — decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The Concept for the Development of the Forensic Science Sector in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026-2030 has been approved, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is obliged to coordinate the measures provided for in the Concept and monitor their implementation.

The Cabinet of Ministers is obliged to inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan annually on the progress of the implementation of the measures provided for in the Concept.

On behalf of the Ministry of Justice, the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the measures provided for in the Concept will be carried out by the Center for Economic Reforms and Communications Analysis.