Azerbaijan discusses Middle Corridor dev't with U.S. company (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan has discussed ongoing work related to the development of the Middle Corridor with a United States-based company, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

“In the course of our visit to the United States, we met with Adebayo Ogunlesi and Erik Varvel of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). During the meeting, we discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, the regional opportunities created by digital transformation, and energy projects. We also exchanged views on establishing a joint investment platform for transport, logistics, digital infrastructure, and data centers," the post reads.

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a prominent infrastructure investment fund manager, acquired by BlackRock in 2024. Established in 2006, GIP focuses on complex assets in the energy, transport, digital, water, and waste sectors, managing approximately $170 billion in assets as of 2025. Headquartered in New York City with an office in London, its chairman and CEO is Adebayo Ogunlesi. Notable investments include London Gatwick Airport, Italo high-speed rail, and various energy and data center projects.

