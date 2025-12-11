Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin rebounds in price

The price of Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin increased to 1.34 billion rials ($2,033) on December 11. This follows Iran’s adoption of a floating exchange rate system in May 2024. A half coin was priced at 725 million rials ($1,101), a quarter coin at 415 million rials ($630), and one gram of 18-carat gold at 128 million rials ($195).

