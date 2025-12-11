Azerbaijan unveils nation's spending on beverages and tobacco products for 11M2025

In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan's retail trade network saw sales of 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) in beverages and tobacco products. This represents a 2.5% year-on-year increase. The commodities accounted for 4.1% of total trade turnover.

