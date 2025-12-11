Azerbaijan unveils nation's spending on beverages and tobacco products for 11M2025
In the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan's retail trade network saw sales of 2.4 billion manat ($1.4 billion) in beverages and tobacco products. This represents a 2.5% year-on-year increase. The commodities accounted for 4.1% of total trade turnover.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy