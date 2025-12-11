Armenian PM thanks President Ilham Aliyev for decision on transit unblocking

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the decision to unblock transit for goods destined for Armenia through Azerbaijani territory, Trend reports.

Pashinyan made the statement during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow.

“The positive changes taking place in the region are opening new opportunities for deepening economic cooperation, and the unblocking of regional communications can become an important factor in expanding regional ties and strengthening economic resilience for all countries of the wider region. In this regard, I would like to welcome the decision of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to unblock transit for goods sent to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan. This is one of the significant achievements in establishing peace and stability in our region,” the Prime Minister noted.

Earlier, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, in his statement to the press together with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 21, said in particular that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had existed since the period of occupation.

“I should also note that the first such transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice,” the President emphasized.