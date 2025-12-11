President of Kazakhstan arrives in Ashgabat to discuss co-op during Neutrality Forum

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the high-level forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust, Trend reports via Akorda.

Tokayev was welcomed at the airport by Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, with whom he held a conversation focused on bilateral cooperation. The Kazakh president emphasized that the outcomes of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s state visit to Kazakhstan in late November now require concrete economic follow-through.

“We achieved significant agreements during the recent state visit. Now it is necessary to ensure their practical implementation, especially in the economic sphere, including trade, transport, and energy cooperation,” Tokayev emphasized.

He also noted the broader context of regional economic stability, adding: “The agenda offered to us is highly relevant in today’s turbulent world. Tomorrow’s forum will make another positive contribution and strengthen the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation in Central Asia.”

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted the growing economic ties between the two countries and underscored Turkmenistan’s commitment to expanding cooperation.

“Speaking of bilateral relations, it is impossible not to mention the recent state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, which was held at a high level. We discussed prospects for our cooperation in the economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres,” he said.

Earlier, on November 25, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov had an official visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan came together to sign a Joint Statement focused on boosting their bilateral relations. Among the key agreements was a Joint Action Plan for Transport Cooperation between the two countries for 2026-2027.

Moreover, the officials from both countries signed agreements that span a broad spectrum of sectors, touching on cultural exchanges, migration, and healthcare. Notably, the sides agreed on enhanced pension system cooperation and signed a memorandum to advance veterinary services and agricultural research.

Kazakhstan’s National Academy of Sciences and Turkmenistan’s Academy of Sciences also agreed to increase research collaboration, while media cooperation between the two nations was formalized through a memorandum between Kazakhstan’s Presidential Television and Radio Complex and Turkmenistan’s State Committee for Television, Radio, and Cinematography.