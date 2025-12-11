Azerbaijan, Kenya strengthen ties through high-level diplomatic meetings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, held a meeting with Kenya’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, the embassy told Trend.

The meeting highlighted satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations this year. High-level intensive visits throughout the year were noted as significant contributions to strengthening cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral fields.

Prime Minister Musalia Mudavadi highlighted that the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, held on September 23 at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, along with the cordial relations between the two leaders, has significantly served the interests of both countries. He also emphasized that this year’s first political consultations between the foreign ministries, followed by the official visit of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Kenya, marked a key milestone in strengthening bilateral relations.

Ambassador Hajiyev stressed the importance of fully utilizing opportunities to expand existing cooperation, citing achievements in energy, information and communication technology (ICT), judicial and legal systems, interparliamentary relations, penitentiary services, and education. He added that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Azerbaijan’s ADA University and the Foreign Service Academy of Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs creates new opportunities for partnership between diplomatic services.

The ambassador briefed his counterpart on the preparation process, initiatives, and planned events for the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17–22, 2026. He highlighted that, for the first time, a Summit with the participation of heads of state and government will be held during the Forum. As a recognized global champion in urban development, Azerbaijan, together with Kenya, will have opportunities to promote international cooperation in sustainable urbanization and climate, including strengthening connections between the COP and WUF platforms, making WUF13 a key collaboration opportunity.

The meeting also noted that educational scholarships awarded to Kenyan youth under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Program, as well as humanitarian assistance provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s International Development Agency to schools and hospitals in Kenya, have greatly contributed to strengthening the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

