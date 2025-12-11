Kazakhstan, Iran possess immense cooperation potential, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan and Iran have great potential for cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"Our nations are united by the Caspian Sea. For Kazakhstan, Iran is a close neighbor and a steadfast partner in the Middle East. We hold the Iranian people in high regard. Despite the challenges we have faced, our bilateral ties continue to grow. The relationship between our two countries is deeply rooted," Tokayev said.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan has consistently supported Iran, and there are no outstanding issues or disputes between the two nations.

"Astana and Tehran maintain a constructive political dialogue, including at the governmental level. Bilateral agreements are being actively implemented, and inter-parliamentary relations are strengthening. Trade and economic cooperation are on the rise. In the first ten months of this year, key indicators have increased by 40% compared to 2024, which is a noteworthy achievement," he said.

Tokayev further stressed the importance of sustaining the current momentum and expanding mutual trade volumes.

In response, Pezeshkian highlighted that the two countries possess vast potential to enhance cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian fields, as well as in the realm of security.