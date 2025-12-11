Kyrgyzstan plans sweeping capital increase for new banks in 2026

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 11. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has put forward a proposal for substantial revisions to the banking sector's regulatory framework, including a significant increase in the minimum authorized capital required for new entrants, set to take effect on January 1, 2026, Trend reports via the bank.

According to the draft resolution, any bank submitting its establishment documents after the specified date will be required to maintain a minimum capital of 5 billion soms (approximately $57.1 million), a fivefold increase from the current requirement of 1 billion soms (around $11.4 million).

The regulator has outlined a gradual transition for existing banks, which will be obligated to meet the 5-billion-som ($57.1 million) capital threshold by 2030. Systemically important banks, however, will face more stringent requirements, with a mandated capital of 8 billion soms ($91.4 million) to be held starting in 2026.

An unresolved issue pertains to whether the new regulations will apply to banks that have received preliminary approval but have not yet been fully licensed. This includes Asman Bank, Muras Bank, Kylym Bank, and Alma Finance Bank. Should these banks fail to secure full banking licenses before January 1, it remains unclear whether they will be required to comply with the new capital requirements.

This update follows closely after the licensing of Bereket Bank on December 3, which became the 22nd licensed bank in the country, entering the market under the current regulatory framework.

As of December 11, 2025, the official exchange rate set by the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is 1 USD = 87.4500 KGS.