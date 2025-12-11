Azerbaijani, Turkish Naval Forces discuss dev't of electronic navigation data (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ A delegation from the Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography Department of the Turkish Naval Forces paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting held at the headquarters of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, issues on the preparation of new generation electronic navigational data, the application of international standards, and the exchange of experience were discussed.

As part of the visit program, the Turkish delegation shared their experience and exchanged views with specialists of the Hydrography Department of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces on the gathering and processing of hydrographic data, the preparation of S-101 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), as well as the development of digital navigation systems within the S-100 framework.

The sides noted that such meetings significantly contribute to further deepening the current cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye and expanding opportunities between the two countries for joint activities in the hydrography, navigation, and oceanography fields.

