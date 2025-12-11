Kazakhstan, Iran deepen economic co-op with set of new agreements

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan and Iran strengthened their economic partnership with the signing of several key intergovernmental and interagency documents during a high-level meeting attended by the heads of both states, Trend reports via Akorda.

A central focus of the agreements was the expansion of transport, transit, and logistics cooperation, as the two countries aim to enhance cargo flows across the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway corridor and improve access to Persian Gulf markets. The signed Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation in Transport, Transit, and Logistics outlines plans to streamline procedures, coordinate infrastructure development, and increase the efficiency of cross-border freight movements.

Economic cooperation was also reinforced through a protocol amending the bilateral agreement on international road transport, designed to simplify the movement of goods and improve connectivity for businesses in both countries.

The sides additionally signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Intellectual Property Cooperation, aimed at improving the protection and commercialization of innovations, an area increasingly important for trade and investment relations.

Broader frameworks such as the Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and the Cultural Exchange Program for 2026–2028 are expected to support the overall economic agenda by creating more favorable conditions for business interaction and public engagement.