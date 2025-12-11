Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories stands undeniable truth - state prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories is an undeniable truth, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev said during the prosecution's reply speech at the trial of 15 Armenian citizens, Trend reports.

According to him, although the occupation is an undeniable fact and numerous pieces of evidence presented at the court hearing were confirmed, this fact doesn't reduce the responsibility of the current defendants, who are the main figures of the criminal organization formed by Armenia, nor does it absolve them from responsibility.

"This is because, although the numerous crimes mentioned were committed with the organization and support of the military and political leadership of Armenia, they were also committed with the participation of the criminal organization that the current defendants joined at different times. At certain times, some of the current defendants formally took a place in the military or political leadership of the Armenian state. In other words, in this sense, in the context of organizing, implementing, and maintaining the occupation, the Armenian state and the so-called organization acted as a single organism," the public prosecutor added.

Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel