Azerbaijan throws light on its leading international partners
From January to October, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with partners in 175 countries, exporting to 120 countries and importing from 170, according to the State Statistics Committee.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy