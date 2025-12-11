Kazakhstan targets major boost in oilseed export capacity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. Kazakhstan has prepared a roadmap for developing oilseed export capacity for 2026-2028, targeting annual overseas sales exceeding $1 billion, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The document was unveiled in Astana during a roundtable discussion that brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government officials, processing companies, exporters, business associations, and international partners.

The roadmap outlines a series of strategic measures to be implemented over the next three years. These include improving access to raw materials, integrating modern agrotechnologies, resolving logistics bottlenecks, strengthening infrastructure, and expanding financial tools for farmers and processors.

A particular focus of the roadmap is the diversification of crop areas and the development of storage and intake facilities for oilseeds, which are pivotal to meeting the sector’s ambitious export targets.

The roadmap was developed with the collaborative input of various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Trade and Integration, QazTrade, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Transport, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Baiterek Holding, industry associations, as well as representatives from the European Union and the International Trade Centre (ITC). Following the roundtable, participants reached a consensus to establish a public-private platform responsible for overseeing the execution of the roadmap.

This initiative aligns with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directives, which aim to increase the level of processing to 70%, reduce reliance on imports, expand exports of finished goods, and ensure price stability within the domestic market.

According to the Ministry, Kazakhstan’s oilseed industry is undergoing a significant transformation. The country is already among the world’s top 10 exporters of sunflower oil and ranks as one of the top three suppliers of sunflower meal to the European Union. Kazakh oilseed products are currently exported to over 20 countries.