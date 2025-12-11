Azerbaijani PM discusses bilateral ties with Turkmenistan's president in Ashgabat (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov held an official meeting with Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to discuss bilateral cooperation during his working visit to Ashgabat on December 11, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the source, Asadov conveyed greetings from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and extended congratulations to Turkmenistan on the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality.

Berdimuhamedov expressed gratitude for President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the Azerbaijani leader.

The leaders highlighted the high level of political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan and discussed prospects for expanding bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest.

Turkmenistan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality in 2025, culminating around December 12 (Neutrality Day), which coincides with the UN-declared "International Year of Peace and Trust." This milestone marks three decades since the UN recognized its status on December 12, 1995, celebrated with international forums in Ashgabat.

