Hungary sheds light on Azerbaijan's planned gas supply volumes

Oil&Gas Materials 11 December 2025 14:50 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan will supply Hungary with 800 million cubic meters of gas under a recently signed contract, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“Another agreement on the purchase of natural gas: this time with Azerbaijan, for two years, 800 million cubic meters!” the post reads.

The natural gas supply agreement between SOCAR and MVM ONEnergy was officially signed during a meeting on December 10 between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Károly Mátrai, CEO of Hungary's MVM Group.

This agreement, set to take effect on January 1, 2026, marks a significant step in reinforcing the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The new accord builds upon a prior agreement between the two companies, laying the groundwork for continued collaboration in the energy sector.

