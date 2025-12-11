Hungary sheds light on Azerbaijan's planned gas supply volumes

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Azerbaijan will supply Hungary with 800 million cubic meters of gas under a recently signed contract, the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“Another agreement on the purchase of natural gas: this time with Azerbaijan, for two years, 800 million cubic meters!” the post reads.

The natural gas supply agreement between SOCAR and MVM ONEnergy was officially signed during a meeting on December 10 between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Károly Mátrai, CEO of Hungary's MVM Group.

This agreement, set to take effect on January 1, 2026, marks a significant step in reinforcing the strategic energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

The new accord builds upon a prior agreement between the two companies, laying the groundwork for continued collaboration in the energy sector.