Azerbaijani PM arrives for working visit to Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has embarked on an official working visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

Prime Minister Asadov was welcomed at Ashgabat International Airport by Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Mammetkhan Chakiev, along with other senior officials.

He will take part in Turkmenistan's Neutrality Day.

Turkmenistan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality in 2025, culminating around December 12 (Neutrality Day), which coincides with the UN-declared "International Year of Peace and Trust." This milestone marks three decades since the UN recognized its status on December 12, 1995, celebrated with international forums in Ashgabat.

