Azerbaijani gas strengthens Europe’s security architecture beyond short-term needs - view from Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. The first official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Slovakia marked a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relations, reflecting a new level of political dialogue and economic cooperation between Baku and Bratislava. At a time of shifting geopolitical dynamics in Europe and ongoing challenges in energy security, the agreements and discussions held on 8-9 December carry both symbolic weight and concrete practical value for the two countries.

Speaking to Trend, Rita Csápaiová, a political analyst from Slovakia, described the visit as considerably more strategic than a routine high-level exchange, noting that for the first time the relationship was articulated in a political, energy, and industrial framework all at once, which she said is usually the threshold where countries begin transitioning from ad-hoc cooperation to something more structured.

According to the analyst, the visit stands out because it did not rely on symbolism alone. Slovakia has already begun receiving Azerbaijani gas under a pilot scheme, and both sides openly discussed expanding these deliveries. She stressed that this marks a qualitative shift: “When energy cooperation moves from political declarations to actual molecules entering the Slovak grid, it changes the character of the relationship. It becomes less about diplomatic goodwill and more about practical interdependence. And interdependence is the backbone of any credible strategic partnership”.

Csápaiová noted that Azerbaijan’s growing role in Slovakia’s energy architecture is one of the most consequential elements of the visit. She underscored that Bratislava’s diversification efforts are not theoretical but have now moved into implementation.

“Slovakia is restructuring its energy supply chain in real time. In this process, Azerbaijani gas is not a symbolic gesture - it is an operational component of our diversification strategy. Even if the current volumes are modest, the political signal and strategic value are extremely important: Slovakia is no longer dependent on a single supplier and is strengthening its negotiating position within the EU,” she pointed out.

The analyst added that Azerbaijani gas fits naturally into Slovakia’s short-, medium-, and long-term needs. “In the short to medium term, Azerbaijani gas helps Slovakia cover immediate needs and manage seasonal fluctuations. Pilot deliveries have already started, and expanding them gives Slovakia more flexibility and greater predictability. It also allows Bratislava to demonstrate, both domestically and in Brussels, that it is taking active steps to diversify responsibly”.

Looking further ahead, Csápaiová emphasized that energy cooperation must evolve from temporary shipments to structural commitments. “For this partnership to move from a promising beginning to a long-term strategic asset, we need multi-year agreements with clearly defined volumes, guarantees, and infrastructure planning. Azerbaijan’s supply is reliable, but long-term energy security requires investment in interconnectors, storage, and transmission capacity. This is where the next stage of cooperation must focus”.

She added that Slovakia’s experience already illustrates a broader trend in Europe. “What is happening now is that Azerbaijan is gradually becoming part of Europe’s strategic diversification efforts. It is not a peripheral supplier anymore. It is entering the core of the conversation on what Europe’s post-Russian-gas map looks like,” the analyst explained.

Beyond energy, Csápaiová highlighted that the visit produced MoUs in reconstruction and industrial cooperation that give the partnership multi-year depth. If Slovak companies become systematically involved in infrastructure and smart-city projects, this would create “a long-term economic presence, not an episodic opportunity”. Still, she noted that three steps are necessary for a fully-fledged strategic partnership: long-term energy contracts, regular coordination mechanisms, and implementation timelines for joint projects.

The analyst pointed to energy diversification, geopolitical interests, and economic opportunities as key drivers behind the closer alignment. Slovakia is seeking alternatives to reduce dependence on a single supplier, and Azerbaijani gas offers a credible option. For Azerbaijan, strengthening ties with EU member states expands its presence in Europe and facilitates access to expertise and investment.

On defence-industry and industrial collaboration, Csápaiová said opportunities are real but pragmatic, with the strongest potential in dual-use technologies, modernization, and engineering. She emphasized that “strategically, this kind of cooperation reinforces resilience for both countries.”

She also noted the importance of Slovakia’s participation in the reconstruction of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. A Slovak company is already implementing the Garvand smart-village project in Aghdam. Such engagement “signals European confidence in the reconstruction process” while providing Slovakia with long-term commercial opportunities.

Looking ahead, she said the areas with greatest potential in the next 3-5 years include economic cooperation, industrial joint ventures, SME development, food safety, cultural exchanges, consular cooperation, and infrastructure development. Planned initiatives such as an honorary consulate, expanded consular mechanisms, and increased educational and cultural programs will further cement bilateral ties.

“These areas, supported by memoranda, pilot projects, and early-stage initiatives, offer a clear roadmap to transform political goodwill into a strategic, multi-sector partnership,” Csápaiová concluded, noting that the steps launched during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit could shape bilateral relations for years to come.