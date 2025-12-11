Kazakhstan and Iran strengthen trade and political ties in high-level meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 11. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran engaged in a limited meeting, during which they underscored the importance of further strengthening the partnership between their two neighboring nations, Trend reports via Akorda.

President Tokayev extended a warm welcome to his Iranian counterpart during the latter's inaugural official visit to Kazakhstan, emphasizing the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties that bind the two nations. He highlighted Iran's role as a close neighbor and a reliable partner, underscoring the absence of unresolved issues in bilateral relations and the steady progress in their development.

The President further noted the recent surge in trade and economic cooperation, pointing out that mutual trade had risen by 40% in the first ten months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. He called for the continuation of this positive momentum and the further expansion of trade volumes, attributing the progress to constructive political dialogue, robust intergovernmental cooperation, and strengthened interparliamentary relations.

In response, President Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for Kazakhstan’s warm hospitality and affirmed the ongoing advancement of bilateral relations across political, economic, and international spheres. He stressed Iran’s commitment to deepening ties with Kazakhstan, citing their shared cultural and historical heritage as a foundation for further collaboration.

The leaders reiterated their mutual commitment to expanding cooperation in all areas of common interest, with a focus on further strengthening the bilateral partnership.