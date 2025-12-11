Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan, Syria explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)

Society Materials 11 December 2025 11:22 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Syria explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan and Syria held a high-level bilateral meeting during the “Bridge” Media and Content Industry Summit in Abu Dhabi, signaling a renewed focus on collaboration in the media sector, Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA) told Trend.

The meeting brought together Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the MEDIA, and Hamza Al-Mustafa, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The discussions centered on expanding media and communication cooperation between the two countries, enhancing the flow of information, and identifying areas of shared interest for future projects.

Key topics also included combating disinformation, fostering a reliable and trustworthy information environment, strengthening dialogue, and deepening institutional ties, underscoring the commitment of both nations to a more collaborative and transparent media landscape.

Azerbaijan, Syria explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Syria explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Syria explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, Syria explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more