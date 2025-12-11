Azerbaijan, Syria explore new horizons in media cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan and Syria held a high-level bilateral meeting during the “Bridge” Media and Content Industry Summit in Abu Dhabi, signaling a renewed focus on collaboration in the media sector, Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency (MEDIA) told Trend.

The meeting brought together Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the MEDIA, and Hamza Al-Mustafa, Minister of Information of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The discussions centered on expanding media and communication cooperation between the two countries, enhancing the flow of information, and identifying areas of shared interest for future projects.

Key topics also included combating disinformation, fostering a reliable and trustworthy information environment, strengthening dialogue, and deepening institutional ties, underscoring the commitment of both nations to a more collaborative and transparent media landscape.