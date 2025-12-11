Kyrgyzstan scraps fees on incoming int'l transfers for individuals in 2026

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 11. The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has imposed a temporary ban that prohibits commercial banks and payment institutions from levying any fees on individuals receiving international money transfers, provided they do not open a bank account, Trend reports via the bank.

The regulation, which was adopted on December 3, 2025, will come into effect on January 1, 2026, and will remain in force until December 31, 2026.

Under the new rule, all commissions related to the receipt of transfers sent through international money transfer systems will be prohibited for beneficiaries in Kyrgyzstan, provided they do not open a bank account. The National Bank clarified that this measure applies solely to fees charged within Kyrgyzstan, and does not affect fees imposed on senders abroad.

This decision introduces a standardized approach for all banks and payment institutions, aiming to reduce costs for households that rely on remittances.

