Azerbaijan’s AI Center unveils new artificial intelligence projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11.​ Azerbaijan's National Artificial Intelligence Center (NAIC) has recently launched three new AI projects, Ibrahim Suleymanov, Product Owner for AI at the NAIC, said at the "Communication of Artificial Intelligence Standards to Media Representatives'' event, Trend reports.

According to Suleymanov, the AI community in Azerbaijan has rapidly grown to over 3,000 members.

“At present, more than 15 AI specialists have been trained, and over a hundred students are actively specializing in this field,” he noted.

Suleymanov emphasized that the primary mission of the National Artificial Intelligence Center (NAIC) is to cultivate a strong pool of AI talent while fostering the development and launch of innovative AI projects across the country.